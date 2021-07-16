Tuscaloosa PD asking for help in locating missing man

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man who was reported missing Tuesday night.

Gregory Ogu, 28, was last seen in the area of the InTown Suites in the 1600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Ogu is described as being 6-foot-4 and weighing 256 pounds. He was wearing gray sneakers, grey sweat pants, a white undershirt and a dark green long-sleeved shirt at the time of his disappearance.

The photo provided by TPD is said to be outdated and that Ogu has a clean-shaven haircut now.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact TPD 205-349-2121.