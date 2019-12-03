Tuscaloosa PD asking for assistance in finding theft suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a theft suspect who stole over $300 worth of merchandise.

Officers were called to an unnamed business in the 1800 block of E McFarland Blvd. on Nov. 12.

According to TPD, the suspect in the photos made multiple trips inside the business and concealed several items before leaving the store without purchasing.

If you have any information on the suspect that could lead to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 752-7867.

