TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been wounded by gunfire outside University Mall, Tuscaloosa Police reports.
Officers were called to the parking lot on the eastern side of the mall at 5:14 p.m., police said. One victim had already been transported to DCH Medical Center in a private vehicle and another was still at the scene.
In another tweet, the police department reported it’s ok for shoppers to leave the stores.
Tuscaloosa Police are investigating. Check back for more updates.
This incident comes eight days after an 8-year-old died and three others were injured in a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover.
LATEST POSTS
- Tuscaloosa PD: 2 injured after gunfire erupts outside University Mall
- COVID-19 infects Auburn reporter’s dad, family urging plasma donations
- Second stimulus check: GOP senators not ready to commit to direct payments
- Walt Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida
- McWane Science Center celebrates 22nd birthday and re-opening