1 dead after fatal stabbing in domestic altercation, suspect in custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead after a fatal stabbing during a domestic altercation according to Tuscaloosa police.

Captain Jack Kennedy from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said at 4:00 a.m. police responded to a call of an altercation at Hay Court Apartments on 21st Street. Upon arrival, they located the stabbing victim who was identified as 54-year-old Keith Brown. Police also included in the report that a mother and her two sons were living at the residence while she was in a relationship with Brown.

Kennedy said a witness reported that Brown arrived at the residence early Saturday morning when he and one of the mothers’ sons, 17-year-old Robert Ursery, got into a physical altercation. That’s when Ursery stabbed Brown multiple times with a knife.

Brown died right after.

According to police, the witness also reported that Ursery was the initial and primary aggressor. Kennedy also said the family reported that there was a history of arguments and hostility between Brown and Ursery.

Ursery was charged with murder and taken to the county jail with a $150,000 bond.

