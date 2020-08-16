TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead after a fatal stabbing during a domestic altercation according to Tuscaloosa police.
Captain Jack Kennedy from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said at 4:00 a.m. police responded to a call of an altercation at Hay Court Apartments on 21st Street. Upon arrival, they located the stabbing victim who was identified as 54-year-old Keith Brown. Police also included in the report that a mother and her two sons were living at the residence while she was in a relationship with Brown.
Kennedy said a witness reported that Brown arrived at the residence early Saturday morning when he and one of the mothers’ sons, 17-year-old Robert Ursery, got into a physical altercation. That’s when Ursery stabbed Brown multiple times with a knife.
Brown died right after.
According to police, the witness also reported that Ursery was the initial and primary aggressor. Kennedy also said the family reported that there was a history of arguments and hostility between Brown and Ursery.
Ursery was charged with murder and taken to the county jail with a $150,000 bond.
LATEST POSTS
- Biden sends condolences, prayers to Trump after death of younger brother
- 1 dead after fatal stabbing in domestic altercation, suspect in custody
- Several arrests made after protests at Galleria Mall
- Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71
- 2 toddlers found dead in hot car in Montevallo