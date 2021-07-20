Tuscaloosa pastor speaks out after church shot into

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa church pastor is speaking out about her church being shot into earlier this month.

An investigation is underway to find those responsible for shooting 28 rounds into the Road to Glory Pentecostal Church.

Pastor Sarah Leatherwood wants to know why anyone would shoot into her church leaving bullet holes inside the building and on the outside walls.

“I looked at the wall and saw these big bullet holes that came through the mirror then I saw my sink broken and then I was like wow it had to be a big gun and why are these people shooting in this church,” Leatherwood said.

Tuscaloosa Investigator Preston Grammer says no one was in the church at the time, and there were no injuries.

“It’s disturbing to me. It’s senseless and I don’t understand why someone would shoot a church. Even though the building was unoccupied to me is disturbing,” Grammer said.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 205-349-2121