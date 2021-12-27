Tuscaloosa partnering with Mercedes Benz to bring new fire station to Vance

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa is teaming up with Mercedes Benz and the state of Alabama to build a new fire station in Vance.

City Councilor Lee Busby says it has been years in the making and that this will be another great partnership.

“We get it wrapped up and we get ten million dollars from the state, and we get a new fire station and Mercedes gets more fire protection and I think it’s a win win,” he said.

Once the new fire station is built it will provide fire protection to the Mercedes Benz main campus in Vance as well as the Mercedes battery plant in Bibb County. As part of the agreement, the state of Alabama will contribute $10 million to pay for the new station, firefighters, fire trucks and other equipment.

Chief of Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, Randy Smith described what the new station would have to offer.

“The city of Tuscaloosa will receive a new fire station 11 which will be more of a state-of-the-art fire station. With a training room built in, with air compressors built in,” said Smith. “In addition, we will get a new ladder truck the state will be purchasing and also we will be purchasing a new fire engine truck at the new fire station eleven and all this comes at no additional cost to the city of Tuscaloosa.”

The new fire station will be located near the Mercedes plant in Vance. The current station is located in Brookwood on Covered Bridge Road.

Fire Chief Smith is hoping to have the facility open in 2022.