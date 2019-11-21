Tuscaloosa Opioid summit held to educate about the dangers of drug abuse

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Learning more about the opioid crisis was the goal of a one day summit Wednesday at the Bryant Conference center.

A number of local high school students, drug awareness agencies and many others attended to educate folks about the danger of drug abuse.



The program featured a number of speakers who addressed key topics about the opioid epidemic. That includes Eric Harrison, he is sober now but is a recovering addict who was addicted to heroin, marijuana, pain pills and cough syrup to name a few. Harrison shared his story with the high school students and is hoping to prevent them from making mistakes he made.

“I got in several car accidents, I was almost killed, overdoses, I almost died multiple times and I want the kids to know that they should think twice when they get a prescription opioid so they can tell somebody or they can listen when someone gives them advice,” Harrison said.

Megan Princewill is glad that more than 200 people attended the seminar. She is a prevention coordinator for the Pride of Tuscaloosa, the anti-drug organization that hosted the summit.

“They don’t fully understand what’s happening,” Princewill said. “And this gives them education and reality and truth and sometimes you see that light bulb go off and they say oh wait this could actually mess up my life for real. Education is the key and that’s why we are here to help.”

Eric Harrison agrees with Princewill and that is why he is showing young people his mistakes hoping they will see the danger in using opioids.

“Opioids made me forget about who I really was,” Harrison said. “All my dreams went out the window and all I cared about was the drugs. I didn’t want to handle any of my problems, I just wanted to take a pill to cover all that up.”

Wednesday’s summit was the 2nd annual event and the Pride of Tuscaloosa is planning to hold another program next year.

