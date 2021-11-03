Tuscaloosa officials, Terry Saban break ground for River District Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa city officials, along with Terry Saban, broke ground Wednesday morning for the new River District Park. It is the first phase of the much-anticipated Saban Center.

Terry Saban says this is a day she and her family have been waiting for.

“This is an exciting day not just for Tuscaloosa but for the Saban family. This River District Park kicks off the building of the Saban center. Families will be able to come here and bring their children and visit the Saban center and see exhibits like science and technology so they can spend lots of time there. Then they also come outside and walk on the river” Saban said.

River District Park will serve as an extension of the Saban Center. Inside the Saban Center, located at the Tuscaloosa News building, there will be a public library along with the Children’s Hands-On Museum and Theatre.

Mayor Walt Maddox says visitors can also enjoy outdoor concert events.

“It feels good to be mayor of a city where you have people like Nick and Terry Saban who put their heart and treasure into making Tuscaloosa better. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for their generosity and the vision of so many in our community,” said Maddox.

Maddox says the Saban Center should be open to the public sometime in 2025. Construction on the project will cost more than $7 million.