Tuscaloosa officers receive COVID-19 vaccine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of Tuscaloosa first responders are beginning to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The process got underway Thursday at the DCH Medical Center remote testing drive-thru facility. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says the process was easy to do.

“You go through a little drive-thru and they give you the shot and then you wait ten minutes and you’re free to go,” Sanders said.

Sanders says he got his shot and is relieved to get the lifesaving vaccination.

“I am really excited about it, I was excited about it even going over there to get the vaccine. I know so many people who have died from COVID. And I am out on the front lines at lots of scenes this gives me a sense of relief of having this vaccine that could fight away the COVID,” he said.

Sanders and many other officers will get their second vaccination shot in February.

“We put ourselves at risk and many times we have to react in only a split second and sometimes we are not able to put on gloves or a mask so this vaccine will help us to be able to fight through this pandemic and COVID-19,” he said.

More than 200 Tuscaloosa Police officers and staff are expected to get the vaccine.