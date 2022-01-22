Tuscaloosa officer Dornell Cousette to be honored Friday at street renaming ceremony

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa investigator killed in the line of duty in 2019 will be honored Friday at a street renaming ceremony.

Investigator Dornell Cousette will be honored Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. during a street renaming ceremony at the Tuscaloosa Environmental Services Building, the City of Tuscaloosa announced.

Back in November, 35th Street between Greensboro Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was renamed to Investigator Dornell Cousette Street. The city said that the street was chosen because it’s the road TPD officers most frequently use at the end of their shifts.

Cousette died in the line of duty on Sept. 16, 2019 while attempting to arrest a suspect who had outstanding warrants for robbery. When driving by the location where the suspect was reported, Cousette spotted him flee to another residence. He pursued the suspect inside where a shootout ensued.

Cousette sustained fatal injuries in the shooting. The suspect, Luther Watkins, was later arrested and charged with capital murder.

Cousette served with the Tuscaloosa Police Department for 13 years, earning several departmental awards of excellence for his service and dedication to the youth of Tuscaloosa.

The street renaming ceremony will be open to the public.