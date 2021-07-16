Tuscaloosa offers financial assistance to renters, landlords

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Both renters and landlords may soon see some relief in the Queen City.

The City of Tuscaloosa has announced that renters and landlords are eligible for financial assistant to help pay both current and past due rent and utility bills. The program is available through the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Rental Assistance Program and is aimed at relieving those impacted by COVID-19.

Renters and landlords can use funds from the program to pay rent or utility bills dating as far back as March 13 of this year. Renters interested in the program should contact their landlord for enrollment in the program first. If their landlord is not interested, renters may then apply individually.

Applications for assistance are being accepted now through September 30 of next year or until funding for the program runs out.

The City of Tuscaloosa is holding a voluntary, informational webinar on the program on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. You can register for this web meeting here.

For more information and to apply for rental assistance funds, you can visit this site.