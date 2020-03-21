Tuscaloosa nurses staying busy trying to combat coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Because of the COVID-19 outbreak more people are visiting local hospitals. The nursing staff at DCH in Tuscaloosa has been on the front lines helping as many patients as possible during this crisis.

Sabrina Kemmerer is a registered nurse at DCH, she says this past week has been challenging but also rewarding to help people.

“If we can help just one person each day, I feel satisfied with that and that’s one of the biggest things for any nurse,” Kemmerer said. “I am really proud of us how we’ve handled it because I feel this tent has given us the opportunity to reach so many people to educate and help them.”

Kemmerer and dozens of other nurses have been busy this past week giving providing screening tests for people who may have been infected by Coronavirus. The tent drive-thru facility down the street from DCH main hospital, people can drive up and get tested.

“Because if we don’t do it who is going to do it? It’s our job to stick through this and help,” Kemmerer said. “We are what’s here right now so we have to help these people.”

The screening facility is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the parking lot west of Dr. Edward Hillard Drive.

