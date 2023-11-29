TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa agency received a generous grant donation from the founder of Amazon, just one day after this year’s Giving Tuesday.

Temporary Emergency Services of West Alabama has been awarded a $1 million grant from Bezos Day One Families Fund. TES executive director Dr. Karen Thompson-Jackson says this is the largest donation the agency has received in its history.

“I hope this sheds light on our community that we all need funds in general — it’s not just TES, it’s our entire community,” Jackson said.

Jackson says they were invited to apply because of the work the agency has done to help the homeless in West Alabama. TES also works with elderly and aging adults, individuals with disabilities and victims of tornado disasters.

She says she expects they’ll receive the grant funds in about two weeks, and they have five years to use it to benefit those in need.

“If you are homeless or living in a motel and you are trying to get an apartment and the deposit is the issue, we’ll be looking at individuals like that,” Jackson said.

Dr. Jackson says the grant does not eliminate the support TES still needs help from the community through monetary donations. Locals are also encouraged to donate items such as clothing and furniture at Tuscaloosa Headquarters.