TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday night, the Tuscaloosa City Council decided to move forward with making improvements and upgrades to the Tuscaloosa Airport terminal. Mayor Walt Maddox also says they will be extending the runways.

“When we passed Elevate Tuscaloosa one of the commitments we made was improving and expanding and enhancing the Tuscaloosa National Airport and this is a step in the right direction. We recently bought property to expand the runway and we recently got a grant to improve our cargo capabilities, so all this fits right in line with turning Tuscaloosa airport into a regional cargo and hopefully one day a commercial hub,” said Maddox.

In 2021 Maddox says workers rebuilt a 6,000 foot runway to allow the runway to hold heavy cargo planes and even commercial airliners. The runway extension will add another 1,500 feet. Maddox says the airport terminal access point will get upgraded.

The airport hasn’t had airline commercial service since 1997 when American Eagle stopped serving the airport. Mayor Maddox says the city’s long-term goal is to bring back commercial airline service, and that’s good news according to Huey Harris who is the General Manager at the SureStay Hotel.

“It could bring so much revenue in and I get 100 calls a year from people wanting to know can they fly in from Atlanta into Tuscaloosa so that’s a lot of revenue the city of Tuscaloosa is losing. But I am so excited this project is going on and I think it is smart to upgrade the airport and it would probably bring more customers to my hotel,” he said.

The cost for the upgrades will cost $11 million.