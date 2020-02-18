Tuscaloosa names Brent Blankley as new police chief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) –The Tuscaloosa Police department has a new police chief. Monday morning Mayor Walt Maddox made it official announcing that he selected veteran officer Brent Blankley to lead the department as chief.



NEW TUSCALOOSA POLICE CHIEF: Monday morning Mayor Walt Maddox announced that Brent Blankley is now the new Tuscaloosa Police Chief. Blankley has been with Tuscaloosa police for 13 years, and most recently was a lieutenant. He will be sworn into office March 3rd. pic.twitter.com/IASHsfR0Um — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) February 17, 2020

Mayor Maddox says Blankley was the right candidate for the job.

“In selecting a police chief I knew we needed a leader that had the confidence of the men and women on the Tuscaloosa police department. Brent Blankley has earned that with a reputation of being hard-working and smart and fair”.

Blankley becomes the ninth police chief to serve the city. The 13-year veteran says he wants to continue fighting violence and gun crimes to keep residents safe. The chief also wants to step up recruitment to look for qualified new officers.

Blankley said, “We have some plans we want to do in the community like our cybercrime unit, it’s been discussed and I want that to the future. I think we can do lots of good things but I think it’s going to have to go back to doing good hard police work”.

After Monday’s news conference for police chiefs Ken Swindle, Steve Anderson and interim chief Mitt Tubbs congratulated Blankley along with many other city leaders.

Blankley said, “It’s a very special day and I want to thank the officers of the Tuscaloosa police department. I’ve had lots of support throughout this and lots of officers have come to me with new ideas and they are excited about the future”.

The new chief will be sworn into office on March 3.

MORE: NEW TPD CHIEF BRENT BLANKLEY CONGRATULATED: After he was announced at new Tuscaloosa police chief many law enforcement officers and city officials spent time congratulating The new chief at city hall pic.twitter.com/vIZsIS6Shu — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) February 17, 2020

