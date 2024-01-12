TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a mother’s claim that her four children — an 18, 16 and two 12-year-olds — were handcuffed at gunpoint in the wrong apartment.

Nija Hewitt said she is upset, wanting a public apology and for the officers involved to be held accountable. The incident happened last Sunday at her residence in the Forrester Garden Apartments. Hewitt filed a complaint against the officers.

“Well, they handcuffed them and drew guns on them, and although being in handcuffs, one officer still had his assault rifle pointed at my children,” Hewitt said. “But then they found out they were at the wrong apartment. They immediately took the cuffs off my children and left and went to the apartment building across the street.”

Tuscaloosa County NAACP President Lisa Young is also outraged about what allegedly happened.

“As a mother, I am outraged,” Young said. “And I can’t imagine police coming to my home, and I am not there putting my kids in handcuffs at gunpoint and searching my home. There were so many rights that have been violated there.”

Hewitt said TPD Chief Brent Blankley and Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders apologized to her. Police didn’t want to speak on camera about this incident but sent a statement.

“We did receive a complaint related to that incident and are currently looking into it,” the TPD wrote. “We should be able to provide more details once the investigators have spoken with everyone involved and determined what happened.”

Hewitt said she is not sure what her next move will be, but she is keeping her options open. Earlier this week, she went before the Tuscaloosa City Council asking that something be done to hold the officers responsible.