TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Walt Maddox is resting at home after being involved in a car accident over the weekend.

According to Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Maddox was involved in a wreck at the corner of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not released.

Richard Rush, communications director for the city of Tuscaloosa, said that as a precautionary measure, Maddox checked himself into the hospital for “minor injuries” he sustained in the crash. Rush confirmed that as of Monday, Maddox was resting at home, but planned to be back at work Tuesday.

Maddox has served as mayor of Tuscaloosa since 2005. In 2018, he ran for governor of Alabama as a Democrat, but came up short against Gov. Kay Ivey.