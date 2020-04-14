Tuscaloosa mayor talks reopening city

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Walt Maddox tweeted Tuesday thanking the citizens of Tuscaloosa for their efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The mayor’s tweet thread comes after Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Tuesday morning regarding when she will decide to lift the ‘Stay at Home’ order.

Maddox said on April 28, he will present a responsible plan to reopen the community. The plan will depend on three essential elements, Maddox tweeted. First, the plan will be healthcare driven and reviewed by the city’s medical team.

My recommendation will have 3 essential elements. First, it will be healthcare driven and reviewed/approved by our medical team. Your sacrifices must not be erased due to a second wave that jeopardizes even more lives and livelihoods. (2/4) — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) April 14, 2020

Maddox also explained that his plan will abide by the orders of Gov. Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health. Governor Ivey says that social distancing is working in the state of Alabama, and she has been working on a plan for weeks on ways to get Alabama’s economy reopened. Ivey says she has asked Alabama’s Congressional delegation to look at needs for their districts and report back to her by April 22.

Lastly, Maddox said the plan to reopen the city must be flexible to the healthcare trends and needs of Tuscaloosa.

My first responsibility is to protect you and your family – My commitment has never been stronger even as we see hope on the horizon. Let's continue this fight and finish this race to reclaim our lives. (4/4) — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) April 14, 2020

Maddox ended his tweet thread by stating his responsibility is to protect you and your family.

“Let’s continue this fight and finish this race to reclaim our lives.”