Tuscaloosa mayor on city’s recent rise in crime

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has a stern warning for anyone who commits a crime in his city.

“If people want to come to Tuscaloosa and engage in criminal behavior, I hope they know we are going to arrest them and we are going to do everything we can do to prosecute you within the limits of the law,” Maddox said.

Nearly 50,000 people were in Tuscaloosa over the weekend for the annual Alabama A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. But Maddox says after the game, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was very busy handling hundreds of calls, some were for drug and firearm possession.

“What we have to do is make the message known we want you to come visit in our city and we welcome you to Tuscaloosa but when you are here please abide by the standards of our community and the standards of our citizens but we saw over the weekend will not be tolerated,” the mayor said.

After the game, TPD confiscated six guns, some of which were stolen. Several people were arrested and face charges for gun possession without a permit and drug possession.

Maddox believes changes need to made in the court system to help prevent suspects from committing crimes.

“This highlight’s something we’ve been discussing for many years in the city of Tuscaloosa. We continue to arrest and re-arrest the same individuals, the majority of these cases these people have a long history with law enforcement and at the local level we are doing all we can so to help stem crime, Maddox said.

Police responded to nearly 300 calls between midnight Saturday and midnight Sunday.