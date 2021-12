TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on child pornography charges.

Matthew Sells, 25, is wanted on 10 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting persons younger than the age of 17.

Sells is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 260 pounds.

If you have any information on Sells’ whereabouts, contact TPD at 205-349-2121.