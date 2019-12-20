Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 5 years in DUI crash that killed 17-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man was sentenced in court Thursday morning for causing a car crash that killed a high school student the day before Thanksgiving 2016.

56-year-old Kevin Henderson will spend five years in jail and will also serve ten years probation for the death of 17-year-old Chase Price.

Sherry Ferguson is the mother of the victim, she says she is glad Henderson is facing punishment for his actions.

“I am satisfied with the sentencing and I am glad we got justice,” Ferguson said. “I believe when he apologized he was sincere and I am glad he won’t be able to drive for at least five years. I do feel a sense of relief that this is over and I don’t have too come to court anymore and see his family.”

Investigators believe Henderson was driving drunk at speeds of at least 101 miles per hour when he crashed into Chase’s car.

Flowers and a large cross mark the spot on Daffron Road where the victim was killed in a head-on collision.

Tuscaloosa County Chief Assistant District Attorney Paula Hearing hopes the sentencing brings Chase’s family some closure.

“This was just a tragedy and a needless tragedy brought on by the criminal actions of Kevin Henderson,” Hearing said. “We hope that the family has some closure but I don’t know if that’s possible.”

Chase Price was a student at Hillcrest High School and played football. Sherry Ferguson says she is still grieving her son’s death even after the sentencing.

“He was a kind soul, one of a kind and you don’t meet many like him. Loving and always making you laugh. If you didn’t laugh you weren’t around him I guess, because he was going to make you laugh,” she said.

