Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing gas station clerk

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who had previously been convicted of causing the death of a Tuscaloosa gas station clerk in 2018 was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Dewan Hampton, 33, was sentenced Friday afternoon inside the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse. Last November, Hampton was convicted on manslaughter charges in the death of Sheila Britton, who worked at the Shell gas station on Skyland Boulevard. Originally, Hampton was facing murder charges.

In July 2018, Britton tried to stop Hampton and Michael Burrell, 53, after they had taken three cases of beer from the store without paying for it. While trying to get the beer back, she was dragged by the suspect’s car through the parking lot and died from her injuries.

Britton had worked at that gas station for 20 years.

“We are choosing to move forward without resentment,” said Sharon Standifer, Britton’s sister.

In court, Hampton told Standifer and Britton’s family that he was sorry for what he did. Standifer said she appreciated Hampton’s apology and that there was now a sense of closure now that the case was over.

Burrell was indicted on murder charges in the case and will be tried at a later date.

