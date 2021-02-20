Tuscaloosa man killed in Saturday morning crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man was killed early Saturday morning when his truck left the roadway at the intersection of 56th Street East and 24th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa Police reports.

A family member called around 6:05 a.m. to report that Anthony Bradford, 56, had been involved in a crash near their home.

Bradford was driving a Nissan Titan that jumped the curve at the “T” intersection, police report, struck a road sign and traveled down an embankment before hitting a tree. He died before emergency responders arrived.

Police believe Bradford may have suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the vehicle. Authorities are continuing to investigate.