Tuscaloosa man killed in Saturday morning crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man was killed early Saturday morning when his truck left the roadway at the intersection of 56th Street East and 24th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa Police reports.

A family member called around 6:05 a.m. to report that Anthony Bradford, 56, had been involved in a crash near their home.

Bradford was driving a Nissan Titan that jumped the curve at the “T” intersection, police report, struck a road sign and traveled down an embankment before hitting a tree. He died before emergency responders arrived.

Police believe Bradford may have suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the vehicle. Authorities are continuing to investigate.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES