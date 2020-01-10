Tuscaloosa man in critical condition after apartment shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday that left one man in critical condition.

According to TPD, the incident occurred at the University Manor Apartments around 2 p.m. One victim was shot in the neck and taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

There are currently no suspects in custody and no motive has been established at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

