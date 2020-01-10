Tuscaloosa man in critical condition after apartment shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday that left one man in critical condition.

According to TPD, the incident occurred at the University Manor Apartments around 2 p.m. One victim was shot in the neck and taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

There are currently no suspects in custody and no motive has been established at this time.

