Tuscaloosa man found guilty of manslaughter in gas station clerk’s death

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been found guilty in the death of a gas station clerk as she was attempting to stop him for stealing three cases of beer.

Dewan Hampton was convicted of manslaughter and theft during a court hearing Thursday. Hampton was charged with stealing beer from the Shell Food Mart on Skyland Boulevard in July 2018. According to police reports, clerk Sheila Britton ran outside and tried to get the beer back, but was dragged through the parking lot by the car Hampton was in.

Another suspect in the case, Michael Burrell, will be tried at another time.

