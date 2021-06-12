Tuscaloosa man charged with child pornography possession

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been charged with nine counts of child pornography possession.

Jshonathon Charles Roach, 34, was arrested following an investigation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, the FBI, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, the investigation began in Birmingham when FBI agents received information that identified Roach as a suspect.

Roach is currently being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with $135,000 bond. The case is still ongoing with more charges that could be announced.