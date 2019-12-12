Tuscaloosa man back in jail after following UA student, trespassing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man with a criminal history is back in jail accused of trespassing after police say he followed a University of Alabama student and watched her jog from the river walk at Manderson landing to the amphitheater.

36-year-old Jim Mccoy was out on bond, UA student Elizabeth Pistole has heard about Mccoy and is glad he is behind bars again but disappointed he got out of jail.

“The fact that he has it in him to do something creepy and disturbing and disgusting. I don’t know his intentions but I don’t know why he would be doing that to young women. I think it was very disappointing that he was able to get out on bond,” Pistole said.

Mccoy was also arrested in August and accused of breaking into several UA female students’ apartments. A student told police she woke up to find him standing at the foot of her bed.

None of the students were injured. District Attorney Hays Webb did not want to discuss this active case, but he says the issue of repeat offenders being able to bond out of jail is a big problem.

“It is unfortunate a lot who are just a menace, I don’t know what other word to use. We say repeat offender, but repeat offender doesn’t really capture what they are doing. These folks need to be in jail.”

The District Attorneys Office filed a motion to have Jim Mccoy’s bond revoked. He is still being held in jail without bond.

