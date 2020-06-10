Tuscaloosa man arrested for shooting, killing brother at gas station

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting involving two brothers at a Marathon gas station Saturday.

According to TPD, A large crowd had gathered at the gas station at the corner of James I Harrison Jr. Parkway and Greensboro Avenue at 11 p.m. During that time, 22-year-old Joshua Marquise Pearson “discharged his firearm recklessly” and struck his brother, according to authorities.

The brother, 23-year-old Laquavius Leon Pearson, was taken to DCH Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Joshua Pearson has been charged with murder and has been taken into custody at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

