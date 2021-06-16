Tuscaloosa man arrested after firing into cars including 1 occupied by 16-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly fired multiple shots into two cars Tuesday night.

According to TPD, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of 21st Street. Upon arrival, they discovered two vehicles had been shot into.

Witnesses in the area say they ran away once the shooting began. One witness said the suspect fired a rifle into the air and then aimed the gun at him and began shooting. One of the vehicles that were shot into was occupied by a 16-year-old during the shooting. No injuries have been reported.

With the help of witnesses, the suspect was later identified as 35-year-old Patrick Hall. He was later located by TPD and a firearm was discovered that authorities believe to have been used in the incident. He was then taken into custody.

Hall has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and being a person forbidden to possess a firearm. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $120,000 bond.