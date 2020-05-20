Tuscaloosa man arrested, accused of raping 13-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of raping a 13-year-old.
Adarius Deandre Nevels, 30, was taken into custody Friday.
According to an arrest warrant, authorities say Nevels subjected the minor to sexual contact sometime between May 1-13 of this year.
Nevels has been charged with second-degree rape, sodomy and sexual abuse. He is being placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
