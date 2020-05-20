Tuscaloosa man arrested, accused of raping 13-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of raping a 13-year-old.

Adarius Deandre Nevels, 30, was taken into custody Friday.

According to an arrest warrant, authorities say Nevels subjected the minor to sexual contact sometime between May 1-13 of this year.

Nevels has been charged with second-degree rape, sodomy and sexual abuse. He is being placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES