Tuscaloosa man arrested, accused of raping 13-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of raping a 13-year-old.

Adarius Deandre Nevels, 30, was taken into custody Friday.

According to an arrest warrant, authorities say Nevels subjected the minor to sexual contact sometime between May 1-13 of this year.

Nevels has been charged with second-degree rape, sodomy and sexual abuse. He is being placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

