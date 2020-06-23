Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting, killing cat with pellet gun

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a pet cat.
According to TPD, 25-year-old Yuxin Zhuang was arrested and charged with one count of animal cruelty Monday.
TPD was notified by the cat’s owner that they found the animal at a location on Eighth Street in downtown Tuscaloosa Saturday morning. A veterinarian later determined the cat had been shot by a pellet gun.
Zhuang was arrested following an initial investigation. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this case should contact TPD at (205) 349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 752-7867.
