Tuscaloosa man accused of shooting, killing cat with pellet gun

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a pet cat.

According to TPD, 25-year-old Yuxin Zhuang was arrested and charged with one count of animal cruelty Monday.

TPD was notified by the cat’s owner that they found the animal at a location on Eighth Street in downtown Tuscaloosa Saturday morning. A veterinarian later determined the cat had been shot by a pellet gun.

Zhuang was arrested following an initial investigation. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this case should contact TPD at (205) 349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 752-7867.

