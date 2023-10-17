TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Major improvements have been made to Sokol Park North in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa City Council and Mayor Walt Maddox are very proud of the upgrades in phase two of the park’s improvement project. They include new parking lot spaces, stormwater drainage improvements and new lighting installations.

Security cameras have also been added as part of a cyber-camera network.

“It helps with safety. This is one of the most highly visible parks in our entire county,” Maddox said. “This was a field six months ago, where you would have hundreds of cars parked Monday through Sunday. So what we want to do is recognize then construct something that could handle the growth out here.”

City Councilman Norman Crow says having so many safety upgrades will make the park better for hundreds of families who use the ballparks every night and on weekends.

“Over the years, this park has continued to increase and there are lots of people here every night and we’ve been able to make lots of safety enhancements here,” Crow said. “There’s more parking and lighting and cameras, it’s going to be a safer environment.”

The Sokol Park upgrades were funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa sales tax program. Phase one and two combined cost more than $6 million.