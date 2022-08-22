TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement in Tuscaloosa was teaching a group of officials from African countries Monday how to fight human trafficking. Ashley Blalock is a member of the West Alabama Human Trafficking taskforce; she is also a Northport police officer.

“So we were invited to speak on what our task force is doing to combat human trafficking to a group of folks who travelled here from Africa to learn about trafficking in the United States.”

15 people from 12 African countries visited the Tuscaloosa police headquarters Monday morning. Officers from the West Alabama Human Trafficking taskforce taught the class hoping the international group will learn what signs to look for and how to protect victims.

Mr. Oumarou Inamin is from the country of Burkina Faso and is the leader of the special police at Ouagadougou International Airport. Inamin says what he learned from the taskforce is very important and will help his officers back home.

“First of all I would like to thank the American Embassy which has also helped us in fighting trafficking in person. Learning how American police combat these crimes and the different structures to fighting human trafficking in person is invaluable to my country.”

The program is called “The International Visitor Leadership.” The U.S. State Department sponsored the international visit to Tuscaloosa. Ashley Blalock says teaching the class makes her feel proud to share important knowledge about such a dangerous crime.

“We just wanted to express what our task force is doing to eradicate human trafficking and child exploitation first and foremost by enforcing state and federal laws and through educating the public and through community partnerships.”

The goal was to review U.S. government strategies to combat international trafficking in persons, including crimes against women and children, by examining the formulation, administration, and enforcement of U.S. policy on the national, state, and local levels.