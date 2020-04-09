Tuscaloosa landmarks to be lit blue Thursday night to honor medical workers during coronavirus pandemic

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — At 8 p.m. Thursday, landmarks across the city of Tuscaloosa will be lit with blue lights in honor of health care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Specifically, Tuscaloosa City Hall, the Tuscaloosa River Market, the Downtown Intermodal Facility and the fountain at Alberta Park will be lit with blue lights as part of a national effort to #LightItBlue in honor of medical workers.

This is part of a nationwide initiative to show both solidarity and support for the professionals. More information about the national campaign can be found at http://makeitblue.us/.



“The sacrifices that healthcare workers are making to administer screenings and care for our sick in the midst of these uncharted waters are immeasurable,” Mayor Walt Maddox said in a statement. “Medical professionals put their health and safety at risk every day to care for others and help us defeat this pandemic. The City of Tuscaloosa is proud to honor these heroes.”

