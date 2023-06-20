TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa is officially the fifth largest city in the state of Alabama.

The city added another 10,000 residents and now has a population of 110,602 people. Mayor Walt Maddox says this is good news for the city’s economy, job growth and businesses.

“I just think it’s beneficial that we are growing,” Maddox said. “That means a lot when you are selling your city every single day and it reinforces what we are trying to do in making a difference.”

Kaitlin Nixon, the owner of Vibe Salon, was also thrilled with the news and believes the bigger population will help her small business.

“As a business owner, this is awesome for me and I love meeting all my new clients constantly,” Nixon said. “I lose many of my student clients every four years so the new growth helps me stay in business.”

Maddox tells CBS 42 that the recent jump in population is due to an inaccurate count of the University of Alabama students in the 2020 census when most students left campus early during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says Tuscaloosa received about a third of the UA students counted on the census.

“We were glad to see the census seems to have taken into fact that during the April 1, 2020 census,” Maddox said. “Tuscaloosa was adversely impacted because the university closed its doors in the middle of March, so we feel it reflects that number but also reflects the growth you see.”

Maddox says roughly 63% of UA students live out of state. He says he is hoping to see the population continue to grow in the future.