TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — We are just three days away from an SEC showdown between Ole Miss and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant Denny Stadium. Thousands will be in town and some local hotels are expecting to be really busy.

Janell Colburn, sales director at Comfort Inn & Suites on Jack Warner Parkway, says all 92 of her rooms are booked and her staff will be all hands on deck.

“It’s a huge impact for every type of business that’s doing any type of customer service in Tuscaloosa when you have a team like Ole Miss coming to play Alabama,” Colburn said. “The SEC games are always the more lucrative ones people follow that love Alabama football.”

It is a similar story down the street at Hotel Indigo, where sales Director Taylor Liles tells CBS 42 that her staff is also getting ready for a busy game day weekend. Nearly every room is booked at her hotel.

“When we have a big weekend like this, it’s all hands on deck and everybody is here and we do everything we can to make sure your stay is perfect,” Liles said. “The rooms are clean and the restaurants are open and ready to serve so everyone has a wonderful time while they are in Tuscaloosa.”

City officials tell CBS 42 that during every home game weekend, the Tuscaloosa economy typically sees a roughly $20 million boost.