TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama fans are getting ready for another home game this weekend in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is taking on SEC opponent Vanderbilt University at Bryant Denny Stadium Saturday night.

Taylor Liles is the sales manager at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa. She says all 101 rooms are sold out and she expects her staff to be busy all weekend.

“We are always excited to welcome the fans back to Tuscaloosa,” Liles said. “[The town] comes alive when we have home football games.”

The Hotel Indigo is located near the riverbank of the Black Warrior River and features a rooftop bar and lounge. Liles says her staff is anticipating greeting visitors and tourists alike.

“We are so excited to have so many of the people who stay with us each year come back,” Liles said. “[They] get to experience the updates we’ve done to our hotel and see our faces again, to have fun and relax and have the best time possible in this community.”

Liles tells CBS 42 she expects this game day weekend to be big not just for Hotel Indigo. She thinks other hotels, bars and restaurants in the area will be busy, which will be a big boost for the Tuscaloosa economy.

“We love having the SEC teams back in town, especially if lots of people didn’t go to the University of Alabama. Lots of our families come from other SEC teams,” Liles said. “It feels like a homecoming anytime you have SEC games.”

The Crimson Tide will face Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.