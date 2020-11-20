Tuscaloosa hotel prepares to house Crimson Tide ahead of game vs Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Crimson Tide fans are ready for game day this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tide will take on Kentucky at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama players and coaches are staying at Hotel Capstone, and workers are going above and beyond to make sure the team is safe from COVID-19.

Jamie Aughtman is the Sales Director at the hotel, he says his team takes the Corona-Virus seriously and make sure every guest is safe.

“We go into every room with hospital grade disinfectant instead of just spraying down the surface area we spray down the entire room with it. We wipe down everything by hand that is a surface area we then dispose of dishware and glassware then we use two different kinds of disinfectant to clean the showers and sinks and everything,” Aughtman said.

Aughtman tells CBS 42 the hotel is been using new safety protocols since the virus outbreak started last March.

“Some of the protocols we put in place include putting tape down on the floor in the lobby to ensure people stay six feet apart while they are checking in. We’ve put up shields at the front desk and we are giving out free face masks,” Aughtman said.

Every home game in Tuscaloosa the Tide always stays at Hotel Capstone. The team has been staying at the hotel for more than 20 years.

