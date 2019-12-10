Tuscaloosa homeowner claims 12 gunshots were fired into home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) –Investigators from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are trying to find out who allegedly fired 12 gunshots into a home leaving a number of bullet holes in the Laurel Wood neighborhood last week.

Carol Duncan wants to know why anyone would fire bullets at her house. Fortunately, she was out of town on vacation when the shooting happened.

“I am very thankful that no lives were taken or anyone injured, but I am very aggravated and angry that I have to go through the expense and time to take care of all these problems” Duncan said.

Duncan said she doesn’t know why anyone would fire gunshots at her house. Deputies collected 12 bullet casings and investigators say that whoever pulled the trigger opened fire in the front yard. Bullets passed through several walls, including the garage, laundry room and Duncan’s bedroom.

“It’s very inconvenient, I had planned to use this week to prepare for Christmas by shopping and decorating. And I’ve used the whole week meeting with people to do repairs to my house and to investigators,” Duncan said.

Duncan said her pet dog, Mia, was traumatized by the gunshots. While she was out of town a relative made several visits to the home to care for the animal but the dog was there and heard the gunfire.

“Thunder upsets her, fireworks upsets her so I can imagine that 12 shots into the house has caused her to be scared right now,” she said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this crime to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.

