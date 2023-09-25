TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Students and staff are mourning the deaths of two students in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

Paul W. Bryant High School Principal Eric F. Hines confirmed the deaths of Elijah Clark and Mariyae Gulley Sunday, adding that their deaths has “left our entire school community in mourning.”

“Elijah and Mariyae were not just students; they were bright, spirited individuals who brought joy and positivity to our school every day,” Hines wrote in a message posted to Facebook Monday. “Their absence will be profoundly felt by their classmates, teachers, and all who had the privilege of knowing them.”

Hines said social workers and support staff would be available to students in order to help them process their grief.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families,” Hines wrote. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this unimaginably difficult time, and we are here to offer our support in any way we can.”

As of Monday, no details on Clark or Gulley’s deaths have been publicly released.