Tuscaloosa group delivers supplies to storm victims in Hale, Bibb County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After last Thursday’s devastating tornadoes in Hale and Bibb County, some Tuscaloosa groups are coming together to help storm victims by collecting supplies to give residents who need help.

“We’ve got food and we’ve got water, Gatorade and paper towels. Baby supplies and pet supplies, personal hygiene. It’s anything and everything,” Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Herndon delivered a trailer and a large truck full of donated supplies to storm victims in Greensboro, Centreville and Perry County.

“I’ve been to Louisiana twice for different catastrophes, and I’ve been to Florida to help out. And several cities in Alabama. So, it’s my ministry and it’s a calling but I involve our whole community in it,” Herndon said.

Meanwhile, the Home Builders Association of Tuscaloosa is teaming up with the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors to fill up a 26-foot trailer with supplies. President Valerie Webb says helping others in need is a good feeling.

“Every day we take so much for granted and we are truly blessed and being able to give something back to the community that has lost everything means so much,” Webb said.

The Home Builders will deliver supplies Friday to storm victims in Hale and Bibb County.