TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service responded to a rather large house fire in the Woodland Forest neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to TFRS, the home suffered heavy damage but thankfully there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is currently being investigated.
LATEST POSTS
- Official: 2nd student dies after truck hits Oklahoma runners
- President Trump presents Rush Limbaugh with Presidential Medal of Freedom
- Tuscaloosa FRS puts out large house fire in Woodland Forest neighborhood
- Report: Birmingham ranked 4th best city for firefighters to pursue career
- Alabama company fined over death of teen worker