Tuscaloosa FRS puts out large house fire in Woodland Forest neighborhood

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service responded to a rather large house fire in the Woodland Forest neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to TFRS, the home suffered heavy damage but thankfully there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is currently being investigated.

