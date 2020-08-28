Tuscaloosa firefighters to deploy into Louisiana to help after Hurricane Laura

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A team of Tuscaloosa firefighters is preparing to head to Louisiana to help storm victims from Hurricane Laura.

Once they deploy, 18 members from the Swift Water Rescue Team will head to Lake Charles, La.

Team member and firefighter Taylor Mitchell says he is ready to go. He admits he doesn’t know what to expect once he and his team arrive but he has extensive training using all kinds of water rescue gear to help the team get the job done.

“We are expecting lots of catastrophic damage from winds and water. We are not sure what we will face when we get there but with our training, we are prepared for any situation we participate in,” Mitchell said.

Chief Doug Mcadory says the swift water rescue team is taking eight vehicles plus some trailers and will do search and rescue missions looking for victims at their houses who may be trapped by floodwaters.

“The boats we have are shallow draft so we can get into most areas easily and all these guys are trained in swift water techniques but that’s what we anticipate is doing house to house searches,” Mcadory said. “You’re going to have people who are dehydrated and the water system won’t be drinkable. Dealing with rain and wind damage so it’s going to be tough.”

The team of firefighters is planning to be deployed for 14 days in Louisiana.

This is not the first time the team has been sent to help after a hurricane. In 2005, firefighters were sent to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

