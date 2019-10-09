Tuscaloosa felon convicted after tracking down stolen vehicle, shooting at thief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm by the Department of Justice.

Larry Leon Bryant, 33, was found guilty Tuesday after two days of testimony. This comes from an incident last December.

Bryant and his brother were looking for Bryant’s stolen Chevy Suburban Dec. 13, 2018. Driving separate cars, they found the stolen vehicle and boxed the driver in at a red light.

It was then the two brothers got out of their vehicles and started shooting into the Suburban. The driver attempted to flee but was ultimately shot by Bryant’s brother.

“This verdict sends a clear message to those felons who choose to pick up a firearm and take the law into their own hands,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “Bryant, an armed career criminal, will finally be removed from our community and will soon call a federal prison cell home.”



Bryant has six felony drug convictions, three of which involved distributions that qualify him for a sentence of 15 years to life under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

Bryant’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2020.

