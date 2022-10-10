TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes investigators say they do not have a motive as to why a man allegedly shot and killed two men Saturday night.

Devin Quinzy, 30, has been charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting. Police say his father Kenny Walker, 64, was one of the victims. Walker’s niece Kisha Stokes says her family is heartbroken.

“Everything is really confusing right now. We are hurt and it’s painful because he took away what we all needed that calmness and that peace,” Stokes said. “I don’t understand why because I had just left and everything was alright and ok and everyone was having a good time and I don’t where it came from. There wasn’t any arguments.”

Captain Marty Sellers from Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes says the double fatal homicide happened on 20th Street after 6 p.m. Saturday. Kenny Walker was shot and killed along with his best friend Mitchell Lewis, 66.

Sellers says officers don’t know why Quinzy pulled out a gun and shot both men.

“Of course, it’s terrible and sad for the family and everyone involved. Violence is never an answer, and we didn’t have a conflict in this case we can put our finger on,” Sellers said. “The message we always give is never resort to violence.”

Soon after the shooting, Quinzy turned himself in to police officers at a business parking lot on Highway 69 in Tuscaloosa. He is currently being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.

Stokes says her uncle and Lewis were good guys who loved their families and like to have good times listening to music.

“We lost two good guys that day and Mitch was just has humble as Kenny. Mitch would do whatever he could to help you and Kenny was a great guy,” Stokes said. “He was always full of laughter and fun. He always wanted to make people feel happy. He was wonderful and was everything to us.”

Both homicides takes the total in Tuscaloosa up to 18 murders this year.