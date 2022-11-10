TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July.

On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.

The horrific crash left two of Kara Martins’ children paralyzed. Now, after being separated for months, 7-year-old Miracle Jemison is back home with her family.

Martin says she is so thankful to have all her children back under one roof, especially Miracle, who spent months receiving care at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

“It’s so much joy and happiness knowing all of us are back home,” Martin said. “Those three months in hospitals were a long road but for all of us to be home, to see their smiles and seeing them back together again [is wonderful]. With Covid, they weren’t able to see each other that much.”

Miracle and her twin brother Malcom were both paralyzed due to the accident, but their family is counting their blessings.

“It could have been five funerals, but God was so on our side and our angels,” Martin said. “We have a praying family and I believe in prayer and putting prayer into the children, and you can really tell with that accident prayer really kept us and other people’s prayers all of that stuck with us that day.”

The Martin family is asking the public for help purchasing a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. You can donate on their GoFundMe page here.