Tuscaloosa family escapes house fire just weeks after moving in

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa family was able to escape an early Monday morning house fire walking away from their home without any injuries.

It happened at the home on Rolling Hills Drive in the Remington subdivision. Neighbors Mattie Ruth Stewart and Dawn Brasfield are vowing to do as much as possible to help this family get through this situation.

“We are going to make sure they are taken care of and will make sure they have a place to go tonight to sleep and food on the table to eat and everything,” Brasfield said. “And it won’t just be for today but also for days from now we will make sure they are taken care of.”

Investigators are telling CBS 42 they have determined the fire started as a result of a candle burning inside the house. Battalion Chief Quintin Brown says he was glad that the family members all got out safe.

“We are happy everyone got out safe and sound but It is going to be extensive damage, we’ve saved a good portion of the home but when you have a fire of this magnitude your still going to have smoke and fire damage,” Chief Brown said.

The family had just moved into the home four weeks ago. A total of 10 people all escaped after the fire started. There were several relatives from New Orleans who were visiting the family for Father’s Day weekend.

Stewart says her doors will open to help.

“They had a wonderful time yesterday, they have a swimming pool and we could hear them having a wonderful time together. Everyone in this neighborhood has been out and giving them goodies and water and anything they need and invited them into their homes,” she said.

TFD says the blaze started in the rear of the home and spread into the ceiling.

