Tuscaloosa extends opening of certain parks, opens Lake Nicol and Harris Lake

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has amended an order from last month regarding the temporary opening of certain parks across the city.

The amended order calls for the continued opening of walking trails, green spaces, and community gardens at Shelby, Bowers, Snow Hinton, Palmore and Sokol Parks during the day, and public boat docks and ramps at Lake Tuscaloosa. It also adds the opening of public boat docks and ramps accessing Lake Nicol and Harris Lake.

“The efforts that the people of Tuscaloosa have made to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community have had a tremendous effect,” Maddox said in a written statement released Friday morning. “I’m thrilled to be able to take the step to reopen Lake Nicol and Harris Lake so that we can responsibly get out of our homes and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend has in store for Tuscaloosa.”

Those who come to the parks are asked to continue complying with social distancing guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, indoor facilities, playgrounds, and playground equipment at all parks remain closed. The amendments go into effect at the start of daylight on Friday and will remain in effect through June 12.

