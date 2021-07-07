Tuscaloosa doctor’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT) — The body of Dr. Gary Cohen was located and recovered from the collapsed Surfside condo, Cohen’s rabbi confirmed Wednesday.

Rabbi Yossi Friedman says that they don’t currently have a timetable, but the body will be transported back to Alabama. He says that Cohen will be interred in Birmingham.

Cohen was a physiatrist and physician at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. According to friends, he was staying with his brother Brad Cohen at a condo in the Champlain Towers South. He was visiting to see his sick father.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES