Tuscaloosa doctor discusses COVID-19 safety with upcoming football season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Crimson Tide football fans will soon be going to home games again at Bryant Denny Stadium. Last season, only 20% capacity crowds could attend game day, but this year, the plan is for 100% capacity.

Dr. Phillip Bobo believes the University should require face masks be worn by fans during every home game to protect them from COVID-19. He runs the Family Medical Clinic in Alberta.

“Certainly, I think everyone should wear a mask; I don’t think you can take vaccination cards because even if you’re vaccinated, you can still be contagious. But to be fair, and I think there is some risk to it, but if everyone wears a mask and uses common sense, I think it’s safe to go full capacity,” said Bobo.

UA students and football fans Alexis Van Winkle and Rileigh Huchel agreed with Dr. Bobo and hope to see all Tide fans masked up.

“I am hoping everyone wants to wear a mask and get vaccinated to be able to have the opportunity to go to the games because Alabama football is no other” Van Winkle said.

Rileigh Huchel is a UA freshman who was sick with COVID-19 last year.

“I think it would be a good thing to keep the masks on to prevent more COVID cases from spreading and the Delta, just my opinion because I had COVID and I went to the hospital for it,” said Huchel.

The first home game this season for the Crimson Tide is September 11 against the Bears of Mercer University.